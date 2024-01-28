Update notes for 1/28/2024: Practice map, crouch improvements, and performance!

Small additions / changes:
- Added a “Practice map” which is just a big open space for practicing movement
- If you crouch while on a ramp you’ll slide down it
- Changing directions when sliding is more immediate now
- Nerfed the ability to use crouch / strafe to gain speed (aka “Dascing”)
- There’s now a speed cap while the player is crouching
- You will now decelerate faster while crouching
Aesthetic changes:
- Emissive materials now accounted for in baked light - this is most noticeable with lava areas
Performance improvements:
- Optimized Knight’s navigation system
- Now the game will show you a loading screen while the game loads, instead of it just freezing
