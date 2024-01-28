 Skip to content

Bloodthief Playtest update for 28 January 2024

Update notes for 1/28/2024: Practice map, crouch improvements, and performance!

Small additions / changes:

  • Added a “Practice map” which is just a big open space for practicing movement
  • If you crouch while on a ramp you’ll slide down it
  • Changing directions when sliding is more immediate now
  • Nerfed the ability to use crouch / strafe to gain speed (aka “Dascing”)
    • There’s now a speed cap while the player is crouching
    • You will now decelerate faster while crouching

Aesthetic changes:

  • Emissive materials now accounted for in baked light - this is most noticeable with lava areas

Performance improvements:

  • Optimized Knight’s navigation system
  • Now the game will show you a loading screen while the game loads, instead of it just freezing

