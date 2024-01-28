One single bug fix: if Zemi agreed to bring Hunt his lunch, then misplaced (used/dropped/sold) his lunch, no text would appear when you talked to him.
Phantasy Series Reference Opus update for 28 January 2024
Bug fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
