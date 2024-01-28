 Skip to content

Phantasy Series Reference Opus update for 28 January 2024

Bug fix

Share · View all patches · Build 13295696 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

One single bug fix: if Zemi agreed to bring Hunt his lunch, then misplaced (used/dropped/sold) his lunch, no text would appear when you talked to him.

Changed files in this update

