Kingsvein update for 28 January 2024

v1.04: making the balance less Fragile

Build 13295695

It's Kingsvein's first balance patch! There's a few changes to over-dominant abilities, and some buffs for underused ones. (And plenty of bugfixes too.)

The biggest change is to Fragile. Fragile gets too much mileage in mid- and late-game - for both the player and enemies - so its damage multiplier is getting reduced from 50% to 30%. This is not as big of a nerf as it seems, however: damage numbers get rounded up, so Fragile is still just as effective with multi-hit effects such as pushes, or on weapons that have augments like Barbs on them (they have their damage increased from 1 to 2 - no change between 30% and 50%).

v1.04

BALANCE

  • Fragile damage multiplier reduced from +50% -> +30%
  • Fanger's Razorwire now also deals 1 (or more) physical damage
  • Titan's Suplex now also scales with Fist Skill
  • Dragoon's Storm Assault base damage reduced 60% -> 50%, but deals +20% more with melee weapons
  • Allies that attack with Marshal's Strike! now deal 10% less damage with repeated Strike!s in the same round
  • Allies that attack with Marshal's Shoot! now deal 20% less damage with repeated Shoot!s in the same round
  • Marshal's Strategize passive duration increased from 1t -> 2t
  • Increased Mythril Barb Dodge bonus from 4% -> 5%

FIXES

  • Dragoon's Twin Fang used with a crossbow now triggers Quick Reload with the second attack
  • Multiple pushes in one attack now stack with eachother instead of overriding eachother
  • Gate: Anchor now triggers end of turn effects (such as Growths) on the tile you teleport to
  • Blind no longer cancels a currently-charging Wisplash, but Wisplash cannot be started while Blind
  • Added journal entry for Archery Glove
  • Fixed Strike! and Shoot! not working if used a 2nd time using the Wisp Slayer's bonus action
  • Fixed Goop Gland with Spear Banner still hitting allies
  • Fixed occasional crash when a Projection dies while charging a spell
  • Fixed softlock if an enemy using X-Strike or Twin Fang dies to Pauldrons or Thorn Shield
  • Fixed AI being able to force-feed the player Gilg Extract
  • Fixed Dark Augur's MP Shield not working on both hits of multi-hit attacks like Twin Fang
  • Fixed final dialog glitch if you lack party members to participate in the dialog
  • Fixed special effects (such as creating items, spawning creatures, or mounting) failing randomly
  • Fixed final boss getting stuck when moving sometimes
  • Fixed being able to aggro only one member of a peaceful group by spilling braziers on them

MODDING

  • Fixed crash when auto-refreshing mod data
  • Fixed modded ItemTypes not being preserved on data refresh

