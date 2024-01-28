v1.04: making the balance less Fragile

It's Kingsvein's first balance patch! There's a few changes to over-dominant abilities, and some buffs for underused ones. (And plenty of bugfixes too.)

The biggest change is to Fragile. Fragile gets too much mileage in mid- and late-game - for both the player and enemies - so its damage multiplier is getting reduced from 50% to 30%. This is not as big of a nerf as it seems, however: damage numbers get rounded up, so Fragile is still just as effective with multi-hit effects such as pushes, or on weapons that have augments like Barbs on them (they have their damage increased from 1 to 2 - no change between 30% and 50%).

v1.04

BALANCE

Fragile damage multiplier reduced from +50% -> +30%

Fanger's Razorwire now also deals 1 (or more) physical damage

Titan's Suplex now also scales with Fist Skill

Dragoon's Storm Assault base damage reduced 60% -> 50%, but deals +20% more with melee weapons

Allies that attack with Marshal's Strike! now deal 10% less damage with repeated Strike!s in the same round

Allies that attack with Marshal's Shoot! now deal 20% less damage with repeated Shoot!s in the same round

Marshal's Strategize passive duration increased from 1t -> 2t

Increased Mythril Barb Dodge bonus from 4% -> 5%

FIXES

Dragoon's Twin Fang used with a crossbow now triggers Quick Reload with the second attack

Multiple pushes in one attack now stack with eachother instead of overriding eachother

Gate: Anchor now triggers end of turn effects (such as Growths) on the tile you teleport to

Blind no longer cancels a currently-charging Wisplash, but Wisplash cannot be started while Blind

Added journal entry for Archery Glove

Fixed Strike! and Shoot! not working if used a 2nd time using the Wisp Slayer's bonus action

Fixed Goop Gland with Spear Banner still hitting allies

Fixed occasional crash when a Projection dies while charging a spell

Fixed softlock if an enemy using X-Strike or Twin Fang dies to Pauldrons or Thorn Shield

Fixed AI being able to force-feed the player Gilg Extract

Fixed Dark Augur's MP Shield not working on both hits of multi-hit attacks like Twin Fang

Fixed final dialog glitch if you lack party members to participate in the dialog

Fixed special effects (such as creating items, spawning creatures, or mounting) failing randomly

Fixed final boss getting stuck when moving sometimes

Fixed being able to aggro only one member of a peaceful group by spilling braziers on them

MODDING