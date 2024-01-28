Update, Version 20240128

English

############Content################

[Cave of Dreamers]Added a furniture vendor.

[Furniture]New Furniture: Altar of Book (The furniture vendor in the Cave of Dreamers sells this furniture.)

[Spell Fusion]You can now fuse two spells to create your own spell! (Currently have many limitations, but it will be more accessible in future updates. The document will also come later.)

[Altar of Book]You can now use it to fuse spells.

[Cave of Dreamers]Added several Altars of Books.

[Skill Window]When selecting a skill to solve a situation, no skills will be greyed out.

[Cave of Dreamers]Added some alchemy devices.

简体中文

############Content################

【梦幻洞穴】加入了一个家具商人

【家具】新加剧：书之祭坛 （梦幻洞穴的家具商人出售这件家具）

【法术融合】你现在可以融合两个已有的法术来创造你的新的法术！ （目前有很多限制，之后的更新会让这个功能更容易被使用。相关的文档也会在之后加入。）

【书之祭坛】你现在可以用它来融合法术。

【梦幻洞穴】加入了多个书之祭坛。

【技能窗口】当使用一个技能来解决一个状况时，技能现在都不会显示灰掉的状态。

【梦幻洞穴】加入了一些炼金设备。

Latest news from Ukraine/烏克蘭小劇場

https://pastelink.net/9runcvkl

https://controlc.com/ab5136e9