Coloring Game: Studio update for 28 January 2024

Fixed a bug with the save buffer

Fixed a bug with the save buffer. This bug could cause one save to be transferred to another picture.

In case you can't open the file due to the crash, you may need to delete the save, to do this select the picture in the menu and press F9.

