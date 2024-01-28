0.6 Update

Major Changes

Critter idle behavior overhauled

-While idle, Critters will now randomly move towards members of the same species.

-If they are out of their "favorite" biome, they will also randomly move towards that biome.

-Hopefully these changes will help disperse groups of Critters and make the game feel less "chaotic".

Water system overhauled

-Water decay rate drastically reduced, to the point where some of the earlier plants cannot even dry out any more.

-To reward the player for watering, the growth rate of plants is now directly proportionate to their water level. In other words, fully watered plants will grow much faster.

-New planting feature

-Every day, there is now a chance that a fully grown plant will repopulate on its own, given their is an adjacent tile that it is capable of growing on.

-Added a "compost bin"

-When starting the game, the player is now capped to saving up to 1000 poop. In the full version, the player can purchase upgrades in the Tools menu to store more poop.

-Lump sum of poop at beginning of game increased

-The purpose of these changes is to provide a constant stream of poop to allow relative continuous planting, and to encourage the turn-over of excess crops into gold as opposed to the stockpile of poop.

Minor changes

-Poop and drops will "decay" and then disappear if left in the overworld for 5 minutes. In a future update, chests will be added if players would like to store and stockpile drops

-Various bug fixes and clean up

The primary goal leading up to the public demo drop is still to balance and streamline the primary gameplay loop. A continued big thanks to all playtesters!