Zero Grounds update for 28 January 2024

Hotfix Patch v1.0.4

Hotfix Patch v1.0.4 · Last edited 28 January 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! We hope you've had a great weekend so far!

We'd like to share our changes and improvements in this v1.0.4 patch. As mentioned previously, optimization and eradication of crashes is our top priority right now.

Here's what's new/fixed in this patch:

  • -Fixed UI and text issues in the main menu.
  • -Decreased the default max number of people on a server from 10 to 8 (you can still host your own server with 10 people limit).
  • -General optimization improvements. All users should see an increase in FPS, depending on hardware.
  • -Updated Photon PUN 2 multiplayer plugin. This should result in more stable network connection to the server.
  • -Decreased M73 sniper rifle base damage from 100 to 90.
  • -Changed shooting sounds of AC-42 and M5A4 assault rifles.
  • -Gun Game: all players will have randomized attachments on their weapons.

