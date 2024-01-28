Hotfix Patch v1.0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 13295613 · Last edited 28 January 2024 – 18:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone! We hope you've had a great weekend so far!

We'd like to share our changes and improvements in this v1.0.4 patch. As mentioned previously, optimization and eradication of crashes is our top priority right now.

Here's what's new/fixed in this patch: