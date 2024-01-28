AMS2 V1.5.5.4 is Now Live

Celebrating the end of another exciting Daytona 24h, the new update brings a new batch of AI improvements, the most critical being a more thorough solution to AI cars casually stepping out of track into grass / high curbs when looking around the car ahead, as well as several adjustments to improve their ability to handle lapped traffic.
Some further tire tread adjustments of the same nature from that of the previous version has now also been applied to other classes, while F-USA Gen1-3 cars got an external sound update using the same methodology of recent external sound sets.
V1.5.5.2->V1.5.5.4 CHANGELOG
GENERAL
- Added flag panel support for local yellow flags (local & full course lights now supported by all Grade 1 tracks)
- MP logs will now rotate and maintain a history of 5 files
- Fixed a rare CTD case that occurs when returning to the garage
- Fixed bug leading to designated driver helmet livery and outfit not working for low downforce & oval variants of player vehicle
- Shared Memory: Fixed mLaunchStage incorrectly declared as unsigned
UI & HUD
- Adjusted HUD engine wear colour change thresholds to better match damage model
- Added Performance screen option to enable/disable full screen pause on focus loss. (-doNotPauseOnFocusLoss switch remains available)
- IFixed ICM Cycle Button not being able to be double bound like other ICM controls
- Fixed ICM auto-close timeout not accounting for ICM Cycle inputs
PHYSICS
- Minor tire tread adjustments for GT5, G40 Cup, F-USA (All gens). Mini JCW, F-3, F-Trainer Advanced F-Retro Gen2, F-Classic Gen3 soft compound
- Adjusted tire wear rate for GT3 (both gens), GT Open
- Adjustes tire wear rate for all wet compounds (correcting excessive wear issue suffered by most)
- Adjusted FFB for F-Reiza, F-Ultimate (both gens)
- F-USA 2023: Added AMDM model
AI
- Extended corridors which define the limit places AI cars can go by 1/3 of its car width to reduce chances of AI drivers stepping into grass or high curbs to a minimal
- Fixed car control not returning to player from AI teammate when returning to garage
- Adjusted speed differential thresholds to trigger overtaking & defensive moves
- Further adjustments to distances from car ahead in which AI overtaking routines kick in
- Further adjustments to how far ahead AI will factor lapped cars by
- Adjusted AI brake usage for LMDh, F3 (both models), F-Trainer (both models) GT3 (both gens), GT Open
- Daytona RC: Reduced speed boost at the bus stop chicanes causing AI to often overshoot the corner in racing conditions
- F-USA Gen3: Adjusted Ai drivers performance levels (inc. AMDM failure ratios) & increased performance levels to 3
- Adjusted Mclaren MP4/6 AI start performance
- Disabled AI start wheelspin mistakes for cars with traction controlAI calibration pass for GT5 & G40 Cup, F-3, F-Trainer Advanced, GT5
AUDIO
- Fixed lack of external sounds for viewed vehicle when it is very far from camera
- Formula USA Gen1-3: updated external sounds
TRACKS
- Added interactive flag panels / lights to Azure, Brands Hatch, Cadwell Park, Fontana Gateway Imola, Indianapolis, Laguna Seca, Long Beach, Nurburgring, Oulton Park, Road America, Silverstone, Spielberg, VIR, Watkins Glen
- Added local yellow support for interactive flag panels
- On oval tracks flag panels will now remain static green for the whole race unless there is a full course yellow
- Added dedicated Safety Car pitbox to Laguna Seca, Road America, Spielberg
- Cadwell Park: Fixed 3d marshals LOD range
- Laguna Seca: Fixed LOD range for 3d marshals
VEHICLES
- Added leader lights to BMW M8 GTE
- Nissan R390 GT1: Corrected high and low downforce 3D models being swapped around
- Mini Cooper 1965: Added fully bespoke Copa Classic version conforminig to appropriate rules & using adequately modern driver outfits
- F-V10 Gen 1: Adjusted front suspension animations to correct front wheels appearing to lift slightly at higher loads from external cameras
- Corvette C8R GTE: Added cockpit windscreen banners
- Mclaren 720S GT3 EVO: Fixed cockpit bonnet mesh; Adjusted internal cockpit net vibrations; Added new cockpit lights
- Reynard 2Ki (SS/SW): Corrected angle of front winglets
- F-USA Gen3: Added Gil de Ferran (Jules de Fierro) tribute livery
