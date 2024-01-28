AMS2 V1.5.5.4 is Now Live

Celebrating the end of another exciting Daytona 24h, the new update brings a new batch of AI improvements, the most critical being a more thorough solution to AI cars casually stepping out of track into grass / high curbs when looking around the car ahead, as well as several adjustments to improve their ability to handle lapped traffic.

Some further tire tread adjustments of the same nature from that of the previous version has now also been applied to other classes, while F-USA Gen1-3 cars got an external sound update using the same methodology of recent external sound sets.

V1.5.5.2->V1.5.5.4 CHANGELOG

GENERAL

Added flag panel support for local yellow flags (local & full course lights now supported by all Grade 1 tracks)

MP logs will now rotate and maintain a history of 5 files

Fixed a rare CTD case that occurs when returning to the garage

Fixed bug leading to designated driver helmet livery and outfit not working for low downforce & oval variants of player vehicle

Shared Memory: Fixed mLaunchStage incorrectly declared as unsigned

UI & HUD

Adjusted HUD engine wear colour change thresholds to better match damage model

Added Performance screen option to enable/disable full screen pause on focus loss. (-doNotPauseOnFocusLoss switch remains available)

IFixed ICM Cycle Button not being able to be double bound like other ICM controls

Fixed ICM auto-close timeout not accounting for ICM Cycle inputs

PHYSICS

Minor tire tread adjustments for GT5, G40 Cup, F-USA (All gens). Mini JCW, F-3, F-Trainer Advanced F-Retro Gen2, F-Classic Gen3 soft compound

Adjusted tire wear rate for GT3 (both gens), GT Open

Adjustes tire wear rate for all wet compounds (correcting excessive wear issue suffered by most)

Adjusted FFB for F-Reiza, F-Ultimate (both gens)

F-USA 2023: Added AMDM model

AI

Extended corridors which define the limit places AI cars can go by 1/3 of its car width to reduce chances of AI drivers stepping into grass or high curbs to a minimal

Fixed car control not returning to player from AI teammate when returning to garage

Adjusted speed differential thresholds to trigger overtaking & defensive moves

Further adjustments to distances from car ahead in which AI overtaking routines kick in

Further adjustments to how far ahead AI will factor lapped cars by

Adjusted AI brake usage for LMDh, F3 (both models), F-Trainer (both models) GT3 (both gens), GT Open

Daytona RC: Reduced speed boost at the bus stop chicanes causing AI to often overshoot the corner in racing conditions

F-USA Gen3: Adjusted Ai drivers performance levels (inc. AMDM failure ratios) & increased performance levels to 3

Adjusted Mclaren MP4/6 AI start performance

Disabled AI start wheelspin mistakes for cars with traction controlAI calibration pass for GT5 & G40 Cup, F-3, F-Trainer Advanced, GT5

AUDIO

Fixed lack of external sounds for viewed vehicle when it is very far from camera

Formula USA Gen1-3: updated external sounds

TRACKS

Added interactive flag panels / lights to Azure, Brands Hatch, Cadwell Park, Fontana Gateway Imola, Indianapolis, Laguna Seca, Long Beach, Nurburgring, Oulton Park, Road America, Silverstone, Spielberg, VIR, Watkins Glen

Added local yellow support for interactive flag panels

On oval tracks flag panels will now remain static green for the whole race unless there is a full course yellow

Added dedicated Safety Car pitbox to Laguna Seca, Road America, Spielberg

Cadwell Park: Fixed 3d marshals LOD range

Laguna Seca: Fixed LOD range for 3d marshals

VEHICLES