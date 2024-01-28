January 2024 Updates

- Rework of Venue Selection Menu
- Fixed BPM in Beat Room in Oasis Studio
- Loop Packs can now have loops that are 4, 8, 16 or 32 beats long
- New 42 track Looper in Menu UI to build beats in addition to the Beat Room
- New Looper works in every venue
