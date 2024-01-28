 Skip to content

my Music Oasis update for 28 January 2024

January 2024 Updates

Build 13295514 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Rework of Venue Selection Menu
  • Fixed BPM in Beat Room in Oasis Studio
  • Loop Packs can now have loops that are 4, 8, 16 or 32 beats long
  • New 42 track Looper in Menu UI to build beats in addition to the Beat Room
  • New Looper works in every venue

