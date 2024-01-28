Patch Notes 1.17

As sometimes happens, a bigger patch is followed by a smaller patch, and that's exactly such case.
What's new:
• removed normal maps from wall ads
• a barely noticeable gap in the factory wall has been eliminated
• settings are set
• minor bugfixes
