 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Neyasnoe update for 28 January 2024

Patch Notes 1.17

Share · View all patches · Build 13295461 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

As sometimes happens, a bigger patch is followed by a smaller patch, and that's exactly such case.

What's new:
• removed normal maps from wall ads
• a barely noticeable gap in the factory wall has been eliminated
• settings are set
• minor bugfixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 2435181 Depot 2435181
  • Loading history…
Depot 2435182 Depot 2435182
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link