Roll & Ball update for 28 January 2024

Updated to 1.0.5.0

Fix --> Players got stuck in Dummy State
Fix --> CommBox buttons turned on, if play ended prematurely
Fix --> Weather zone radius was not covering the whole stadium
Fix --> Before plays are called, click on REF enables relevant call sheet buttons

