Monster Factory update for 28 January 2024

Hotfix 2.6.4

Build 13295341

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updates: Jan 28th, 2024
☑️ v2.6.4.0

Bug fixes

  • Current mass slider now shows the proper position on the slider as your player grows
  • Jump ability height has been corrected
  • Matches are now 2 minutes shorter
  • Tool tip in menu transition now properly shows the full message
  • Pause screen now longer shows when starting a new match
  • Screen transition now properly displays when leaving a level
  • Street and driveway tiers have been lowered to tier 4
  • Some bridges in the city still had floating roads, but no longer

