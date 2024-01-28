Hotfix 2.6.4

Updates: Jan 28th, 2024
☑️ v2.6.4.0
Bug fixes
- Current mass slider now shows the proper position on the slider as your player grows
- Jump ability height has been corrected
- Matches are now 2 minutes shorter
- Tool tip in menu transition now properly shows the full message
- Pause screen now longer shows when starting a new match
- Screen transition now properly displays when leaving a level
- Street and driveway tiers have been lowered to tier 4
- Some bridges in the city still had floating roads, but no longer
