Apology and update for bugs/バグについての謝罪とアップデート

We apologize for the numerous bugs and issues.

・English and Japanese support

・Problem where ghosts no longer appear

・Problem of being buried under rocks (deal with as much as possible)

・Installation of a response button when buried in rocks

Regarding the above, we have done our best to address the issue as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

多数のバグや問題について、申し訳ありませんでした。

・英語日本語対応

・お化けが現れなくなる問題

・岩に埋もれる問題（可能な限り対処）

・岩に埋もれた際の対応ボタンの設置

上記に関して、現状できる限りの対処を取り急ぎさせていただきました、ご迷惑をおかけしてしまいもうしわけございません。