Patch notes for v0.99gordon

-While using gamepad, Select button will show/hide Weapon Wheel after pressed.

-Double Barrel Shotgun trigger buttons may be swapped on Options>Gameplay

-Dogs speed and health slightly decreased. Replaced death animation with ragdoll.

-Increased ??? firerate, added alt-fire shotgun mode. Changed how ??? bullets works. Changes on how ??? happens to some enemies.

-Vintage Pistol and Pink Pistol got alt-fire mode. LMG also got a secondary fire function

-Fixed issue on Chat Software

-Tutorial-type chat will happen at Chapter 1 only now

I would like to publish a bigger patch but this month got beyond cluttered of tasks to solve.

I'm kinda afraid to miss my intended release date, but I will try to get more time.

Thanks everyone,