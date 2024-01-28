Patch notes for v0.99gordon
-While using gamepad, Select button will show/hide Weapon Wheel after pressed.
-Double Barrel Shotgun trigger buttons may be swapped on Options>Gameplay
-Dogs speed and health slightly decreased. Replaced death animation with ragdoll.
-Increased ??? firerate, added alt-fire shotgun mode. Changed how ??? bullets works. Changes on how ??? happens to some enemies.
-Vintage Pistol and Pink Pistol got alt-fire mode. LMG also got a secondary fire function
-Fixed issue on Chat Software
-Tutorial-type chat will happen at Chapter 1 only now
I would like to publish a bigger patch but this month got beyond cluttered of tasks to solve.
I'm kinda afraid to miss my intended release date, but I will try to get more time.
Thanks everyone,
Changed files in this update