Big Combat Update & Directional Shield & Berserker State & Survival Additions

Vikings!

Today, we have a big combat update and various Survival improvements.

There are many GIFs here, it might take some time to load.



Let's take a look!

The combat control undergoes another set of adjustments as we continue tuning it to become the best it can be. This round of adjustments is deeper than most of the previous ones and may require some playstyle adaptation.

It introduces numerous little subsystems that modify turn caps and camera smoothness during a fight, making holding control tighter and more focused while still allowing for broad swings and easier attacks.

We've updated inverse kinematics to provide more fluidity and responsive control to the player. The precision of cursor control during a swinging state is significantly higher, and the hand moves to the desired point more quickly.

Additionally, there are more stabilized camera movements, adjusted block animations and their inverse kinematics, and the addition of stance control to Mjolnir.

Directional Shield Block

Combat with a shield has received new idle, walk, blocking, and stance system animations.

Blocking with a shield is now directional. Based on your mouse direction, you can choose which side you want to block.

This addition introduces a new layer to the gameplay that is more complex yet intuitive.

Animals can now dodge, attack more actively, and react to hits based on their body parts.

Improved their AI for more interesting fights.

AI warriors maintain distance better, block faster, and move more realistically.

They can now dodge both backward and forward for close attacks.

Arrow dodging has been reduced.

Better Blood & Camera Effects

Improved blood and wound effects.

Blood on the screen starts appearing when health is slightly lower than before.

Fixed issues with incorrect changes to dynamic depth of field during combat.

Helmets Actual Collision

Added a helmet collision that you can actually hit during the fight.

Faster Riposte

The transition into riposte is now faster, making it more useful.

Dramatic Death

Fixed issues and reintroduced death animations. Now, there's a chance that your defeated enemy will crawl and beg for mercy instead of simply falling as a ragdoll.

Ragdolls have become weightier, walking over or hitting them doesn't send them far away. The same applies to animals.

Additionally, ragdoll bendings have been tweaked to be more realistic. Updated weapon impulses.

Berserker State

We already had that effect in the Battle Arena, however, now it has become an actual game mechanic, for all modes.

Runes under the health bar are filled when you perform a kill or a block. This is a rage bar. When fully filled, you can activate the Berserker ability and initiate a special power effect with changing slow motion.

It allows for easier facing multiple enemies at once. Additionally, it feels satisfying when used at the right timing. Slow motion works only in single-player mode and provides the opportunity for more successful fights as you learn combat.

Press the V key by default.

Kick Improvements

Fixed excessive hand shaking when ragdolled.

Added a delay so the character lies down before getting up.

Getting up after a kick no longer appears to result in getting stuck underground, but more tests are needed for this.

Auto-add Weapons In Battle Arena

Different weapons will appear in your inventory automatically after certain waves.

The delay before starting a new wave has been increased to allow time for picking up items and preparation.

Additionally, the shield on the rock in the arena can now be picked up.

Fixed Combat Crash

Fixed a game crash that occurred in certain cases upon landing a hit.

Customized Pause Menu Per Game Mode

Certain options have been removed from the pause menu in specific game modes as they are not relevant to them. This also eliminates the possibility of accidentally clearing Survival saves from other modes.

Scattered Branches And Stones

Added branches and stones around the map for gathering, providing assistance in the early game or when needed by hand, for example, after an axe has broken.

Better Gathering & Picking up

Added gathering resources animation.

Updated resource collection holding times to make the process more pleasant.

Added sounds for pick up. Improved dropped item physics.

New grass footsteps sounds have been added to enhance the satisfaction of walking.

Beehive & Honey

Added a new building object Beehive.

To create it, you need a Queen Bee, which can be purchased from a trader. After some time, honey will appear, and it can be consumed.

Well & Seawater

Added a well - a new source of fresh water, so you don't have to live near the lake to have access to it.

Added a seawater notification to eliminate confusion about which water is drinkable.

Fixed Resource Respawn

Some important resources, such as iron ore and flax, were not respawning correctly. Now, each resource respawns correctly within its own timing.

Fixed Broken Shaders

The last patch had some materials broken and grayed out in the game, fixed.

Other Changes

Replaced 3 melee & 2 archers with 5 melee in Deathmatch options.

Fixed character collisions that were pushing each other in a strange way in certain cases.

Fixed the cooking types issue that was allowing hides to be cooked.

Improved the UI for moving items.

Slightly improved walking animations for one-handed weapons.

Survival Tweaks

Increased Timberaxe durability.

Added more flax to the map.

Reduced the frequency of rain and thunderstorms.

Increased the time for fish to appear in the fishing trap.

Decreased the costs of stone building elements.

Made minor map improvements, adjusted physical materials, added more decorations around the trader.

Thank you guys for sharing feedback. We hope you enjoy this update!

Skål!

Blackrose Arts