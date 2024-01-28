 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Everescape Playtest update for 28 January 2024

Update Notes For Jan 28

Share · View all patches · Build 13295200 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Add new visitor goal: For Study;
  • Add new visitor goal: For Work
  • Add new visitor goal: For Medical Reasons
  • Refactored scanning tool
  • Refactored Border App
  • Improved Handbook App
  • Improved Email App
  • Fixed Critical Issue on end of second day
  • More visal changes

Changed files in this update

Depot 1994471 Depot 1994471
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link