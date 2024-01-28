- Add new visitor goal: For Study;
- Add new visitor goal: For Work
- Add new visitor goal: For Medical Reasons
- Refactored scanning tool
- Refactored Border App
- Improved Handbook App
- Improved Email App
- Fixed Critical Issue on end of second day
- More visal changes
Everescape Playtest update for 28 January 2024
Update Notes For Jan 28
Patchnotes via Steam Community
