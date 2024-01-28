Go Mecha Ball - Quick Hotfix & Thank You! ☄️

Hope all you ballers are having a splendid Sunday

We’ve been watching you all play, stream, post clips and screenshots and leaving nearly a hundred reviews that are 96% positive (!!!) aaaaaand we genuinely could not be happier! Thank you so much for your enthusiasm, generosity and overall high degree of ballerness!

Of course, we have also noticed that there have been a couple of hitches here and there, and we have spent the last few days since launch fixing up the following bugs and issues!

CHANGELOG

The true ending should now play properly after you defeat the final boss on the final difficulty

Enemies resurrected by glitched enemies with the resurrect ability should no longer float around after you defeat them

The final boss should no longer end up in a weird funny stretchy pose and soft lock the game if you’re unlucky after defeating it

Added tonemapping post-process to ensure that colors look correct on all HDR displays

Fixed an issue where gacha balls would stick around after being unlocked if you pressed the gacha machine button again after opening the ball but before the unlock screen appeared

Fixed minor issues in audio material system that could cause sounds to loop after they should have stopped

Removed reference to non-existent Swedish localization

Have fun, ball well and keep letting us know your thoughts, feelings and ideas on Twitter and in our Discord Server!

Big love and lots of balls,

The Whale Peak Games team and Super Rare Games