Major release: Improved stability, transfer and trade issues, many bugs fixed!

Hello,
Thanks to your incredible support we are able to release today a major update for Pro Basketball Manager 2024.
It will improve drastically the stability on MacOS computers, but will also improve the framerate on Windows computers.
Many important problems have also been fixed in this update such as transfers or trades issues, schedules generation in some leagues or budget problems.
Finally you will also notice that we have added a few new features in the update such as new filters on the Free Agent page or the option to compare 2 players.
Full changelog:
Fixed prospects list always empty
Fixed budget issues when buying players (amount deducted several times)
Fixed loading issue when displaying playoffs
Fixed layout of dropdowns where the arrow would overlap with the text
Added feature to compare a player with other players
Players will wait a bit before asking to be transferred
Fixed tactics being reset
Fixed localization of morale for female players
Optimized the search of players with a few layouts adjustments
Optimized the loading time of the search players page
Fixed attributes displayed as 0 when unknown on the search of players
Added filter “Exclude unreachable players” on the search of players page
Added filters and display options as the search of players on the free agent page
Fixed layout issue in the email you receive when a game is canceled
Players that are dead are now excluded from the search
Persons that are dead are now excluded from the search
Fixed format of the cup in Italy Women 1st division
Fixed playoffs taking too many weeks in some leagues
Improved display of popup to simulate or play game when the context is the same for both teams
Fixed size of tables when there is no data
Improved search of competitions by name to search also for the name of the country
Improved size of tables when there isn’t a lot of data
Fixed bug when searching for a team (table too small)
Fixed bug when searching for a person (table too small)
Fixed contract issues when trading a player
Fixed bug preventing to receive transfer offer when you select all the leagues playable
Fixed bugs where teams would buy/loan players that don’t fit the import players quotas
Fixed issues with the national team from South Sudan
Improved speed of the financial popup
Improved quality of some images
Improved framerate in the game
Fixed crashes on Mac computers
Changed files in this update