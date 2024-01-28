Major release: Improved stability, transfer and trade issues, many bugs fixed!

Hello,

Thanks to your incredible support we are able to release today a major update for Pro Basketball Manager 2024.

It will improve drastically the stability on MacOS computers, but will also improve the framerate on Windows computers.

Many important problems have also been fixed in this update such as transfers or trades issues, schedules generation in some leagues or budget problems.

Finally you will also notice that we have added a few new features in the update such as new filters on the Free Agent page or the option to compare 2 players.

Full changelog:

Fixed prospects list always empty

Fixed budget issues when buying players (amount deducted several times)

Fixed loading issue when displaying playoffs

Fixed layout of dropdowns where the arrow would overlap with the text

Added feature to compare a player with other players

Players will wait a bit before asking to be transferred

Fixed tactics being reset

Fixed localization of morale for female players

Optimized the search of players with a few layouts adjustments

Optimized the loading time of the search players page

Fixed attributes displayed as 0 when unknown on the search of players

Added filter “Exclude unreachable players” on the search of players page

Added filters and display options as the search of players on the free agent page

Fixed layout issue in the email you receive when a game is canceled

Players that are dead are now excluded from the search

Persons that are dead are now excluded from the search

Fixed format of the cup in Italy Women 1st division

Fixed playoffs taking too many weeks in some leagues

Improved display of popup to simulate or play game when the context is the same for both teams

Fixed size of tables when there is no data

Improved search of competitions by name to search also for the name of the country

Improved size of tables when there isn’t a lot of data

Fixed bug when searching for a team (table too small)

Fixed bug when searching for a person (table too small)

Fixed contract issues when trading a player

Fixed bug preventing to receive transfer offer when you select all the leagues playable

Fixed bugs where teams would buy/loan players that don’t fit the import players quotas

Fixed issues with the national team from South Sudan

Improved speed of the financial popup

Improved quality of some images

Improved framerate in the game

Fixed crashes on Mac computers