Escape The Glubinka update for 28 January 2024

1.2.4 update

Last edited by Wendy

  • Added new shoot sound effect
  • New gun texture
  • New muzzle flash texture
  • Added labels for some tasks
  • Signposts have been added to help you navigate on the map
  • Added drug addict dude
  • Added volume slider bar to control volume
  • New cursor

