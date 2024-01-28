- Added new shoot sound effect
- New gun texture
- New muzzle flash texture
- Added labels for some tasks
- Signposts have been added to help you navigate on the map
- Added drug addict dude
- Added volume slider bar to control volume
- New cursor
Escape The Glubinka update for 28 January 2024
1.2.4 update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
