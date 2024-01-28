 Skip to content

Dreadful River update for 28 January 2024

v0.4.188.0

Build 13295078 · Last edited by Wendy

v0.4.188.0 ( January 28 - 2024 )

  • Some crown skills are now also available on land
  • New crown stone quest implemented
  • New crown stone skill implemented
  • Quest S05 voice refinement
  • Fixed swamp tile floating flowers
  • Fixed continue button day label
  • Added player insignia to continue button
  • Map cloud layer behind player will close again
  • Removed old temple maps from game
  • Forkwart and Siratra faction are now roaming the Deadlands
  • Music controller fixes
  • Adding missing iron ore
  • Some map tile overview fixes
  • Reset trade services in Nembrest after some time
  • Changed willow tree appearance

