v0.4.188.0 ( January 28 - 2024 )
- Some crown skills are now also available on land
- New crown stone quest implemented
- New crown stone skill implemented
- Quest S05 voice refinement
- Fixed swamp tile floating flowers
- Fixed continue button day label
- Added player insignia to continue button
- Map cloud layer behind player will close again
- Removed old temple maps from game
- Forkwart and Siratra faction are now roaming the Deadlands
- Music controller fixes
- Adding missing iron ore
- Some map tile overview fixes
- Reset trade services in Nembrest after some time
- Changed willow tree appearance
Changed files in this update