Game Update 0.4!

Thank you all for your feedback and game reviews. We strive to fix bugs and improve gameplay mechanics in the game!

What's new?

Game transition to Unity 6;

Fixed the hand bug in Thalassophobia;

Fixed window bugs in Pediophobia;

Changed the final scene in Pediophobia;

Improved game performance;

Increased the range of the cross in Pediophobia;

Added doll toys in Pediophobia;

Mannequin freeze bug fixed;

Fixed vertical synchronization;

Improved artificial intelligence;

Changed the color palette;

Altered caves in Thalassophobia;

The task to go back for the air tank has been removed;

We continue to work on the game and prepare a new update for you!

