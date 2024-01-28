Game Update 0.4!
Thank you all for your feedback and game reviews. We strive to fix bugs and improve gameplay mechanics in the game!
What's new?
- Game transition to Unity 6;
- Fixed the hand bug in Thalassophobia;
- Fixed window bugs in Pediophobia;
- Changed the final scene in Pediophobia;
- Improved game performance;
- Increased the range of the cross in Pediophobia;
- Added doll toys in Pediophobia;
- Mannequin freeze bug fixed;
- Fixed vertical synchronization;
- Improved artificial intelligence;
- Changed the color palette;
- Altered caves in Thalassophobia;
- The task to go back for the air tank has been removed;
We continue to work on the game and prepare a new update for you!
Changed files in this update