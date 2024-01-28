 Skip to content

Human Phobia update for 28 January 2024

Update 0.4

Build 13295038 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Game Update 0.4!
Thank you all for your feedback and game reviews. We strive to fix bugs and improve gameplay mechanics in the game!

What's new?

  • Game transition to Unity 6;
  • Fixed the hand bug in Thalassophobia;
  • Fixed window bugs in Pediophobia;
  • Changed the final scene in Pediophobia;
  • Improved game performance;
  • Increased the range of the cross in Pediophobia;
  • Added doll toys in Pediophobia;
  • Mannequin freeze bug fixed;
  • Fixed vertical synchronization;
  • Improved artificial intelligence;
  • Changed the color palette;
  • Altered caves in Thalassophobia;
  • The task to go back for the air tank has been removed;

We continue to work on the game and prepare a new update for you!

