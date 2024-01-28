 Skip to content

Emerald Alchemist Playtest update for 28 January 2024

Quick update to tutorials

Share · View all patches · Build 13295033 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I wrote the tutorials and forgot to push them before sharing the keys! If you're confused about any mechanics, open the menu and go to the tutorials page to review.

