Crossroad OS update for 28 January 2024

Hotfix 12

Build 13294761

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, we just released a small update containing following changes.

  • Improvement: Added the ability to freeze the floating Spirit in a place (also unfreeze it) since some found it distracting.
  • Bug fix: The windows icon was missing 48x48 and 256x256 resolutions
  • Bug fix: The map icon would not display correctly on some devices
  • Bug fix: Logic related to 100% 3-A and 3-B worked incorrectly. Some levels from 3-A were counted for 3-B and vice versa. While this did not prevent you from 100% both areas, it would cause confusion as you'd be missing a level in 3-B but the game would tell you it's in 3-A.

