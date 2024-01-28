Hello everyone, we just released a small update containing following changes.
- Improvement: Added the ability to freeze the floating Spirit in a place (also unfreeze it) since some found it distracting.
- Bug fix: The windows icon was missing 48x48 and 256x256 resolutions
- Bug fix: The map icon would not display correctly on some devices
- Bug fix: Logic related to 100% 3-A and 3-B worked incorrectly. Some levels from 3-A were counted for 3-B and vice versa. While this did not prevent you from 100% both areas, it would cause confusion as you'd be missing a level in 3-B but the game would tell you it's in 3-A.
Changed files in this update