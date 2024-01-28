- Fixed a bug where if you remove an upgrade from a weapon and there is no space in the inventory, the upgrade modules would vanish permanently.
- Island - Fixed a bug with the storage rack, now it works.
- Island - Basic structural elements like walls, floors, windows, and stairs can now be built on top of other objects.
- Island - Added some forests to make the island not so bald, later the forests will appear here and there, in the future the trees can be cut down and used as a resource.
- It is now more efficient to process resources through a mixer, smelter, or shredder than to exchange them via shuttle.
- The number of special mining locations is now even larger.
- The cost of the first farm has been increased.
- The cost of the foundation has been reduced.
- Island - The rotation step for building some objects is now smaller, and the step is smaller if you use the mouse wheel instead of the keys.
- Island - The area of the camera's flight from the terminal has been expanded.
- When controlling the camera through the terminal, it is now possible to move up/down using the jump/crouch keys
- Fixed a bug in which solar panels no longer depend on shading, sun position, or cloud cover and always generate their maximum... even in complete darkness =)
AI Olympius update for 28 January 2024
Update 0.8.31
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 1478971 Depot 1478971
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update