AI Olympius update for 28 January 2024

Update 0.8.31

  • Fixed a bug where if you remove an upgrade from a weapon and there is no space in the inventory, the upgrade modules would vanish permanently.
  • Island - Fixed a bug with the storage rack, now it works.
  • Island - Basic structural elements like walls, floors, windows, and stairs can now be built on top of other objects.
  • Island - Added some forests to make the island not so bald, later the forests will appear here and there, in the future the trees can be cut down and used as a resource.
  • It is now more efficient to process resources through a mixer, smelter, or shredder than to exchange them via shuttle.
  • The number of special mining locations is now even larger.
  • The cost of the first farm has been increased.
  • The cost of the foundation has been reduced.
  • Island - The rotation step for building some objects is now smaller, and the step is smaller if you use the mouse wheel instead of the keys.
  • Island - The area of the camera's flight from the terminal has been expanded.
  • When controlling the camera through the terminal, it is now possible to move up/down using the jump/crouch keys
  • Fixed a bug in which solar panels no longer depend on shading, sun position, or cloud cover and always generate their maximum... even in complete darkness =)

