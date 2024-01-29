v1.0.8 is now available!

New feature
- Added option to select from black and white for icon blinking when rerolling
Improvements
- Fixed some rune descriptions.
- Improved performance during adventures
- Added highlighting of more important states for display of parameters during battle (even permanent effects are listed as important)
- On the contract and keystone selection screen, default order changed to sort by ID instead of order of availability.
- Reduce the time required to display the global log at the bottom of the screen
- Adjusted the order of dungeon missions
- Changed sound effect of parry
Adjustments
- Reset ranking
- Adjustment of enemy HP/HP stacks.
- Adjusted the number of times Ancient Shield can be used and consumed
- Changed the performance of Fairy Powder
- Adjusted overall minion parameters (Adjusted basic parameters downward and durability such as HP/shield upward)
- Adjusted the basic parameters of the Dancing Sword downward
- Added "Critical Multiplier Increase" effect to Werewolf.
- Monk Monk's passive "Calm As Water" was changed to "Willpower".
- Adjusted the performance of the free skill "Parry" downward.
- Reduce the amount of risk reduction when moving floors and instead increase the amount of risk reduction when using camps.
- The above change provides a route without camps on either side of the room on the floor where camps appear.
- Duration of the rune "Stalemate" changed to "/2 actions or 1 battle" and it can not be attached on the Free skill now.
- Added "Away" rune to "Phalanx" of minion "Dark Knight.
- Added "/1 room" to the time limit of the invincible effect obtained by the ability "Discipline".
- Changed so that camping always appears in all rooms on the 2nd floor only when playing the Highway for the first time.
- Items that can convert equipments to inventory items are now added to treasure chests instead of to inventory items in possession.
- Changed the performance of the dungeon status "Miasma" (as it was causing crashes)"
- Fixed a bug that caused the number of uses of acquired skills to be replenished even if the keystone "Aym" was applied.
- Fixed a bug that caused the number of soulstones possessed to increase by double when it should have increased by +100 soulstones in the dungeon event in the “Slums”.
- Pirate: Changed to "Whenever Delayed Damage is applied to a target, you deal damage equal to 50% of the same Delayed Damage inflicted on the enemy."
- Ninja: Changed the effect target skill to "Random from those on cooldown".
- Caterpillar: Adjust mutation timing, Added "Reset all skills to default mode" immediately after transformation, Added "Emerged" removal when "Chrysalis" is used.
- Wave Assault: Changed to "Whenever you use a skill directly, Pursuit will be triggered once.
- Looming Threat: Changed so that skills and prison dungeons do not take effect when given to the player's side.
- Fixed a bug that prevented rewards from being earned in some dungeon events.
- Limit download frequency from saved data management to every 30 minutes
- Adjustment of sub-dungeon appearance rate for each dungeon
Fixes
-
Fixing a bug that caused the effects of keystones to be applied to enemies.
-
Fixed the bug that all monsters did not have Avoid Critical properly.
-
Fixed a bug that in rare cases prevented moving to a room after a battle or sub-dungeon move.
-
Fixed a crash on some iOS devices when opening the adventure result screen if the amount of reward is too large.
-
Fix skills, abilities, and runes that are seen as not functioning properly
-
Fixed a bug that prevented "Breakaway" from being executed while summoning minions
-
Fixed a bug that prevented some ★5 inventory items from dropping properly.
-
Fixed an issue where trust was awarded to the current player's union instead of the character's union.
-
Fixed a bug in which the display of craft costs and the determination of whether or not to implement a craft cost referred to the cost before the increase or decrease due to the ability.
-
Fixed a bug that the Syndicate Ranking button was sometimes not displayed in each ranking, even if you are a member of a syndicate.
-
Fixed a bug in which the description of the rune "Break (Weak/Strong)" and "Exhaust" was for a different rune.
-
Fixed a bug where equipment crafting would replace equipment in your possession even if you selected "Ignore" after crafting the equipment.
-
Fixed a bug that caused multiple contracts obtained multiple times to be displayed side by side on the selection screen.
-
Fixed a bug that caused some dungeon drop items to appear in multiple duplicates.
-
Fixed a bug that prevented quests that were completed once before from being added to the quest list when trying to accept them again in the same adventure.
-
Fixed a bug that could cause minions to be summoned just before an enemy died, depending on the timing of automatic use.
-
Fixed a bug in which low rarity inventory items were not displayed correctly in Buriedpedia by dungeon.
-
Fixed a bug that allowed selection of incorrect lab parts to be applied.
-
Fixed a bug that could cause the keystone used during an adventure to be changed.
-
Fixed a bug that prevented the battle log from displaying properly in some languages.
-
Fixed some abilities/skills/runes etc.
-
Fixed a bug that syndicate rankings were not displayed properly.
-
Fixed a bug that prevented exchanging with the remaining skills when all other skills have been used 0 times.
-
Fixed a bug that caused non-functional buttons to appear on some Buriedpedia screens, etc.
-
Fixed a bug that in rare cases prevented users from moving rooms after using inventory items.
-
Fixed a problem in which the cost of some contracts differed from the cost of the same crafted item in other contracts.
-
Fixed a bug that the maximized window state sometimes did not work properly.
-
Fixed some abilities/skills/runes etc.
-
Fixed a bug in which the escape effect could be reversed by the rune "Invert".
-
Fixed some errors.
-
Fix some UI.
-
Fixed some texts.
-
Fixed the following elements that were not working properly:
- Human
- Giant
- Bard
- Vampire
- Ranged Strikes
- Energy Transfer
- Oblivion Gate
- Venomous Spider
- Spreading Spores
- Keystone "Naberius".
- Keystone "Astaroth"
- Keystone "Osé”/”Amy“
- Keystone "Barbados"
- Rarity-restricted systems such as the keystone "Vapura".
- Rune "Expel"
- Rune "Auto: Evade"
- Rune "Auto: Ail"
- Rune "Auto: Critical"
- Rune "Auto: Parry"
- Rune "Calm"
- Rune "Switcher"
- Rune "Lift"
- Spray of blood
- Summon Battle Maiden
- Mental Pollution
- Flesh Armor
- Dungeon status “Freezing”
- Skills triggered by "Parallel Thinking"
- Keystone "Agares"
- Keystone "Vine"
- Each Delayed damage
- Infection
- Immortality
- Noble
- Safe Return
- Schmeat
- Keystone "Zagan"
- Keystone "Batine".
- Keystone "Belial".
- Rune "Exhaust" and other various Remaining reduction effects
- Rune "Auto: Life"
Changed files in this update