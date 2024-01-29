v1.0.8 is now available!

Fixing a bug that caused the effects of keystones to be applied to enemies.

Fixed the bug that all monsters did not have Avoid Critical properly.

Fixed a bug that in rare cases prevented moving to a room after a battle or sub-dungeon move.

Fixed a crash on some iOS devices when opening the adventure result screen if the amount of reward is too large.

Fix skills, abilities, and runes that are seen as not functioning properly

Fixed a bug that prevented "Breakaway" from being executed while summoning minions

Fixed a bug that prevented some ★5 inventory items from dropping properly.

Fixed an issue where trust was awarded to the current player's union instead of the character's union.

Fixed a bug in which the display of craft costs and the determination of whether or not to implement a craft cost referred to the cost before the increase or decrease due to the ability.

Fixed a bug that the Syndicate Ranking button was sometimes not displayed in each ranking, even if you are a member of a syndicate.

Fixed a bug in which the description of the rune "Break (Weak/Strong)" and "Exhaust" was for a different rune.

Fixed a bug where equipment crafting would replace equipment in your possession even if you selected "Ignore" after crafting the equipment.

Fixed a bug that caused multiple contracts obtained multiple times to be displayed side by side on the selection screen.

Fixed a bug that caused some dungeon drop items to appear in multiple duplicates.

Fixed a bug that prevented quests that were completed once before from being added to the quest list when trying to accept them again in the same adventure.

Fixed a bug that could cause minions to be summoned just before an enemy died, depending on the timing of automatic use.

Fixed a bug in which low rarity inventory items were not displayed correctly in Buriedpedia by dungeon.

Fixed a bug that allowed selection of incorrect lab parts to be applied.

Fixed a bug that could cause the keystone used during an adventure to be changed.

Fixed a bug that prevented the battle log from displaying properly in some languages.

Fixed some abilities/skills/runes etc.

Fixed a bug that syndicate rankings were not displayed properly.

Fixed a bug that prevented exchanging with the remaining skills when all other skills have been used 0 times.

Fixed a bug that caused non-functional buttons to appear on some Buriedpedia screens, etc.

Fixed a bug that in rare cases prevented users from moving rooms after using inventory items.

Fixed a problem in which the cost of some contracts differed from the cost of the same crafted item in other contracts.

Fixed a bug that the maximized window state sometimes did not work properly.

Fixed some abilities/skills/runes etc.

Fixed a bug in which the escape effect could be reversed by the rune "Invert".

Fixed some errors.

Fix some UI.

Fixed some texts.