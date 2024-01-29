 Skip to content

Buriedbornes2 - Dungeon RPG update for 29 January 2024

v1.0.8 is now available!

v1.0.8 is now available!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
New feature
  • Added option to select from black and white for icon blinking when rerolling
Improvements
  • Fixed some rune descriptions.
  • Improved performance during adventures
  • Added highlighting of more important states for display of parameters during battle (even permanent effects are listed as important)
  • On the contract and keystone selection screen, default order changed to sort by ID instead of order of availability.
  • Reduce the time required to display the global log at the bottom of the screen
  • Adjusted the order of dungeon missions
  • Changed sound effect of parry
Adjustments
  • Reset ranking
  • Adjustment of enemy HP/HP stacks.
  • Adjusted the number of times Ancient Shield can be used and consumed
  • Changed the performance of Fairy Powder
  • Adjusted overall minion parameters (Adjusted basic parameters downward and durability such as HP/shield upward)
  • Adjusted the basic parameters of the Dancing Sword downward
  • Added "Critical Multiplier Increase" effect to Werewolf.
  • Monk Monk's passive "Calm As Water" was changed to "Willpower".
  • Adjusted the performance of the free skill "Parry" downward.
  • Reduce the amount of risk reduction when moving floors and instead increase the amount of risk reduction when using camps.
  • The above change provides a route without camps on either side of the room on the floor where camps appear.
  • Duration of the rune "Stalemate" changed to "/2 actions or 1 battle" and it can not be attached on the Free skill now.
  • Added "Away" rune to "Phalanx" of minion "Dark Knight.
  • Added "/1 room" to the time limit of the invincible effect obtained by the ability "Discipline".
  • Changed so that camping always appears in all rooms on the 2nd floor only when playing the Highway for the first time.
  • Items that can convert equipments to inventory items are now added to treasure chests instead of to inventory items in possession.
  • Changed the performance of the dungeon status "Miasma" (as it was causing crashes)"
  • Fixed a bug that caused the number of uses of acquired skills to be replenished even if the keystone "Aym" was applied.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the number of soulstones possessed to increase by double when it should have increased by +100 soulstones in the dungeon event in the “Slums”.
  • Pirate: Changed to "Whenever Delayed Damage is applied to a target, you deal damage equal to 50% of the same Delayed Damage inflicted on the enemy."
  • Ninja: Changed the effect target skill to "Random from those on cooldown".
  • Caterpillar: Adjust mutation timing, Added "Reset all skills to default mode" immediately after transformation, Added "Emerged" removal when "Chrysalis" is used.
  • Wave Assault: Changed to "Whenever you use a skill directly, Pursuit will be triggered once.
  • Looming Threat: Changed so that skills and prison dungeons do not take effect when given to the player's side.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented rewards from being earned in some dungeon events.
  • Limit download frequency from saved data management to every 30 minutes
  • Adjustment of sub-dungeon appearance rate for each dungeon
Fixes

  • Fixing a bug that caused the effects of keystones to be applied to enemies.

  • Fixed the bug that all monsters did not have Avoid Critical properly.

  • Fixed a bug that in rare cases prevented moving to a room after a battle or sub-dungeon move.

  • Fixed a crash on some iOS devices when opening the adventure result screen if the amount of reward is too large.

  • Fix skills, abilities, and runes that are seen as not functioning properly

  • Fixed a bug that prevented "Breakaway" from being executed while summoning minions

  • Fixed a bug that prevented some ★5 inventory items from dropping properly.

  • Fixed an issue where trust was awarded to the current player's union instead of the character's union.

  • Fixed a bug in which the display of craft costs and the determination of whether or not to implement a craft cost referred to the cost before the increase or decrease due to the ability.

  • Fixed a bug that the Syndicate Ranking button was sometimes not displayed in each ranking, even if you are a member of a syndicate.

  • Fixed a bug in which the description of the rune "Break (Weak/Strong)" and "Exhaust" was for a different rune.

  • Fixed a bug where equipment crafting would replace equipment in your possession even if you selected "Ignore" after crafting the equipment.

  • Fixed a bug that caused multiple contracts obtained multiple times to be displayed side by side on the selection screen.

  • Fixed a bug that caused some dungeon drop items to appear in multiple duplicates.

  • Fixed a bug that prevented quests that were completed once before from being added to the quest list when trying to accept them again in the same adventure.

  • Fixed a bug that could cause minions to be summoned just before an enemy died, depending on the timing of automatic use.

  • Fixed a bug in which low rarity inventory items were not displayed correctly in Buriedpedia by dungeon.

  • Fixed a bug that allowed selection of incorrect lab parts to be applied.

  • Fixed a bug that could cause the keystone used during an adventure to be changed.

  • Fixed a bug that prevented the battle log from displaying properly in some languages.

  • Fixed some abilities/skills/runes etc.

  • Fixed a bug that syndicate rankings were not displayed properly.

  • Fixed a bug that prevented exchanging with the remaining skills when all other skills have been used 0 times.

  • Fixed a bug that caused non-functional buttons to appear on some Buriedpedia screens, etc.

  • Fixed a bug that in rare cases prevented users from moving rooms after using inventory items.

  • Fixed a problem in which the cost of some contracts differed from the cost of the same crafted item in other contracts.

  • Fixed a bug that the maximized window state sometimes did not work properly.

  • Fixed some abilities/skills/runes etc.

  • Fixed a bug in which the escape effect could be reversed by the rune "Invert".

  • Fixed some errors.

  • Fix some UI.

  • Fixed some texts.

  • Fixed the following elements that were not working properly:

    • Human
    • Giant
    • Bard
    • Vampire
    • Ranged Strikes
    • Energy Transfer
    • Oblivion Gate
    • Venomous Spider
    • Spreading Spores
    • Keystone "Naberius".
    • Keystone "Astaroth"
    • Keystone "Osé”/”Amy“
    • Keystone "Barbados"
    • Rarity-restricted systems such as the keystone "Vapura".
    • Rune "Expel"
    • Rune "Auto: Evade"
    • Rune "Auto: Ail"
    • Rune "Auto: Critical"
    • Rune "Auto: Parry"
    • Rune "Calm"
    • Rune "Switcher"
    • Rune "Lift"
    • Spray of blood
    • Summon Battle Maiden
    • Mental Pollution
    • Flesh Armor
    • Dungeon status “Freezing”
    • Skills triggered by "Parallel Thinking"
    • Keystone "Agares"
    • Keystone "Vine"
    • Each Delayed damage
    • Infection
    • Immortality
    • Noble
    • Safe Return
    • Schmeat
    • Keystone "Zagan"
    • Keystone "Batine".
    • Keystone "Belial".
    • Rune "Exhaust" and other various Remaining reduction effects
    • Rune "Auto: Life"

