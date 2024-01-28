Patch 1.0.22

Share · View all patches · Build 13294607 · Last edited 28 January 2024 – 12:39:34 UTC by Wendy

Hey folks!

This patch fixes a couple of issues.

fixed PKC-EMP and HSR-EMP recharging faster than they should when Slo-mo is active

fixed goons leaving their "tripped" state ahead of time, resulting in them being stationary and unable to do anything, which lead to some hilarious moments

fixed bad player interact animation frame positioning on suppressed pistol

applied a fix for a potential crash related to the "tripped" state when following a very specific order of actions

Don't forget to report any issues you run into either on Steam discussions or by joining the game's Discord community.

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!

Social media

Twitter

Discord community

YouTube