 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Intravenous 2: Mercenarism update for 28 January 2024

Patch 1.0.22

Share · View all patches · Build 13294607 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey folks!

This patch fixes a couple of issues.

  • fixed PKC-EMP and HSR-EMP recharging faster than they should when Slo-mo is active
  • fixed goons leaving their "tripped" state ahead of time, resulting in them being stationary and unable to do anything, which lead to some hilarious moments
  • fixed bad player interact animation frame positioning on suppressed pistol
  • applied a fix for a potential crash related to the "tripped" state when following a very specific order of actions

Don't forget to report any issues you run into either on Steam discussions or by joining the game's Discord community.

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!

Social media

Twitter
Discord community
YouTube

Changed files in this update

Depot 2651331 Depot 2651331
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link