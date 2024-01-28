Patch v1.071 (Main)
- Gamepad - Fixed Graphics settings, now can utilize the gamepad to properly use the graphics settings, this includes resolution/FSR, and overall navigation improvements.
- Gamepad - Fixed a few issues in the Gameplay Menu.
- Gamepad - Fixed a few issues in the Input Menu.
- Gamepad - Fixed a few options in the training menu not functioning as expected.
- Gamepad - Fixed an issue where the cursor appearance time depended on the game seconds, rather than real life seconds.
- Linux - Added an additional way to check for the gamepads. That may fix a few issues with the gamepad not being properly detected on Linux. May. Let me know if you are still having problems as I have no way to check Linux builds at the moment on my end.
- Mission 01 - Fixed some funky collision for the enemies.
- Now when collecting a health collectible, if the player's health is full, it'll add some currency instead.
- Tower Of Blood - You no longer get Chaos Energy in the boost mode inbetween the floors, after all, where are you planning to run? It's all about fighting over there.
- Updated the credits to include AlmostAGhost for many useful bug reports with reproduction steps, thank you! It's thanks to you, the players that the issues can be found and fixed.
Known issues -
https://trello.com/b/suviZn7g/known-issues-and-bug-tracking
If you find any issues, please report them to me either on Steam Forum, E-mail, or on the stinky discord.
https://discord.gg/2ZyurUSbeE
Changed files in this update