 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Taddle Quest update for 28 January 2024

1.0.24Update

Share · View all patches · Build 13294521 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fix bug with incorrect execution position;
  2. Fix the problem of dazzling snow maps;
  3. Optimize AI when monsters surround players;
  4. Fix some bugs where monsters cannot be executed.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2192771 Depot 2192771
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link