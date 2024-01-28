- Fix bug with incorrect execution position;
- Fix the problem of dazzling snow maps;
- Optimize AI when monsters surround players;
- Fix some bugs where monsters cannot be executed.
Taddle Quest update for 28 January 2024
1.0.24Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
