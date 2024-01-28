Update 28.01.2024



🌟 Unveil the Power of the Slime Emperor: Conquer new realms and recruit Grog to your party as you ascend to the prestigious title of Slime Emperor.

💼 Armory Expansion: Increase your weapon capacity to a whopping 999, ensuring you're prepared for every battle that comes your way.

👥 Meet New Allies: Encounter intriguing characters like Slime and Skeleton, each offering unique abilities to aid you on your journey. You can now craft a Monster Catcher that you can use during your battles against Slimes and Skeletons.

🖼️ Enhanced Visuals: Immerse yourself in refreshed tilesets and elevated game aesthetics, making every moment of gameplay visually captivating.

🔧 Bug Fixes and Improvements: Enjoy a smoother gaming experience with resolved bugs in Algaria Forest, the wilderness, and the Underwater Temple.

🔍 Unravel the Origins: Embark on the captivating Kephalonia arc, exploring the origins of The Slime Emperor from Kapra Island. You can now use the big demon statue on Kapra Island if you are the Slime Emperor and have the Demon Goat with you.



🎁 Limited-Time Offer Ended: Bob the Holiday Snail-Crab, available exclusively during the festive winter season, has unfortunately left the Warrior's Sib. But he will return soon enough during the next festive season.

Update your game now and embark on an unforgettable adventure filled with excitement, discovery, and endless possibilities! 🚀✨ #GameUpdate