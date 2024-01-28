Update 2024/01/17 Added support for conversation events in battles from dungeons

Added a mode that allows you to continue with 1 HP even if you are defeated in a dungeon battle.

Implemented battle event addition to dungeon battles using Battle.Data.BattleEventData.Add.

In combat events, as a basis for implementing effects, refactoring

In battle events, it is now possible to perform ASkill on an ally by specifying an enemy.

In battle events, it is now possible to perform ASkill on an enemy by specifying the enemy.

Added a battle event as a mock battle to the sample MOD and clearly indicated the sample format etc.

This time, event battles are now possible even in dungeons, and the range has been expanded so that enemy action effects can be activated in event battles.

Additionally, we have added samples of combat events in the city.

As before, the sample MOD will be updated when you delete mod/sample_mod and start the game.