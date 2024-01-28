 Skip to content

Night Raider update for 28 January 2024

【Version 1.10】

Build 13294362

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The price of nurse treatment is reduced
Factory BOSS health decreased
Most of the materials required by the compositing table are reduced by 50% or more, and the amount of compositing is prompted (the default is to get a whole set).
Increased access to materials

