The price of nurse treatment is reduced
Factory BOSS health decreased
Most of the materials required by the compositing table are reduced by 50% or more, and the amount of compositing is prompted (the default is to get a whole set).
Increased access to materials
Night Raider update for 28 January 2024
【Version 1.10】
Changed files in this update