early access v1.12

Highlights
- You can now choose up to 2 different starting trinkets among all available common trinkets. This is a new form of metaprogression and a decent Astral Dust sink, as each trinket costs 300 Astral Dust to unlock. Unlocked trinkets are universal to all characters.
- Also, as you can see in the screenshot above, the Play Menu has been redesigned to make better use of the available space!
- There is now a Map Select screen, with descriptions of each map!
- A Codex has been added to the game! It only has a Trinket List in its initial state.
- Controller vibration has been added to the game! For now, the controller only rumbles when you receive damage, as an extra indicator. Controller vibration comes enabled by default, but it can be disabled in the Options Menu.
- A new Tower, a new Trinket and a new Potion have been added to the game, all with the theme of falling stars!
Starcaller (Tower)
Star Charm (Trinket)
Starry Nights (Potion)
This is how they look ingame. They also have two unique sound effects!
Balance Changes
Trinkets
Clearance Sale
- Rarity: Common >>> Uncommon (+30 crystal cost and 20% chance to be rerolled into another trinket when it appears. This change also makes it not eligible as a starting trinket.)
- Effect: Reduce the cost of towers and trinkets in future shops by 10%. >>> Reduce the cost of towers in future shops by 15%. (no longer discounts trinkets)
- Max Stacks: 3 >>> 2
Mysterious Candy
- Health restored when upgrading a stat after leveling up: 15% >>> 10%
Overgrowth
- Max Health obtained: 10 >>> 8
Passionfruit
- Effect: Wave Start: If this wave is a multiple of 5, gain 25 max health. >>> Wave Start: If this wave is a multiple of 4, gain 15 max health.
