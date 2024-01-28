 Skip to content

Melvin's Blocky Adventure Playtest update for 28 January 2024

Beta v2 released

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Beta v2 is here! The patch adds some polishing and optimizations and it fixes some bugs.

Fixes:

  • Fixed so that everything is based on the same underlying timers. Will help game feel snappier when playing on lower end systems.
    • Solved followup problems that emerged from the new timer system.
  • Added rocket animation when placing down robots and for winning the game.
    • Created rocket smoke shader.
  • Small tweaks to water simulation to better align simulation between systems.
  • Fixed intro cinematic + fade between main menu and world not glitching.
  • Fixed Tentacle 21 puzzle not being impossible to complete.

