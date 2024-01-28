1.otherGame and webGame can be played without logging in

2. The design hall is changed to hero by default. Click to view the character and click the button next to it to enter the game

3. Add local experience games for primary equipment, intermediate equipment and advanced equipment

4. The mmo connects to the character system

5. The in-game purchase price has been greatly reduced

6. Log in to the account and enter the password to hide it

7. Cancel the registration verification game in the registration process and set the name process