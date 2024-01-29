Regular updates 1.12A

1.Fixed the issue where the UI did not display when Yukino and Elina changed outfits.
2.Removed the camera zoom function during battles to avoid various bugs caused by camera zoom.
3.Optimized the over-the-shoulder perspective.
4.Increased the aiming reticle movement speed.
5.Fixed some UI clarity issues.
6.Fixed some scene placement bugs.
1.12A
