GunSoul Girl 2 update for 29 January 2024

Regular updates 1.12A

Share · View all patches · Build 13294226

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.Fixed the issue where the UI did not display when Yukino and Elina changed outfits.
2.Removed the camera zoom function during battles to avoid various bugs caused by camera zoom.
3.Optimized the over-the-shoulder perspective.
4.Increased the aiming reticle movement speed.
5.Fixed some UI clarity issues.
6.Fixed some scene placement bugs.

