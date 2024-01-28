 Skip to content

The Glitch Prison update for 28 January 2024

1/28

Share · View all patches · Build 13294203 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changed so that the image is displayed in the sobriety checkbox
The behavior of the hat sometimes touches the restart judgment of the abyss, so the judgment has been moved.

Changed files in this update

