Jailbreaker update for 28 January 2024

Version 1.2 - Major Update + Minor Patch

28 January 2024

Gameplay Changes

  • MAJOR: A-19 and A-20 has now been swapped. The new A-20 has also received a complete rework, making it more fun and fair compared to its old A-19 counterpart.
  • Slight changed to C-9 and C-10.
  • Made the Finale slightly easier, again.

Bug Fixes and New Features

  • Fixed an issue with the warning screen appearing twice
  • Fixed a small issue with save files returning errors
  • Added a fix to prevent controllers from processing duplicate inputs on Linux.
  • NEW: Added a 'Speedrun mode'. This prevents the game from force crashing during scripted events. This feature is intended for speedrunners.

I have also updated the screenshots to reflect the new version.
More updates coming soon! (hopefully)

I gotta apply for college now :)

