Version 1.2 - Major Update + Minor Patch

Gameplay Changes
- MAJOR: A-19 and A-20 has now been swapped. The new A-20 has also received a complete rework, making it more fun and fair compared to its old A-19 counterpart.
- Slight changed to C-9 and C-10.
- Made the Finale slightly easier, again.
Bug Fixes and New Features
- Fixed an issue with the warning screen appearing twice
- Fixed a small issue with save files returning errors
- Added a fix to prevent controllers from processing duplicate inputs on Linux.
- NEW: Added a 'Speedrun mode'. This prevents the game from force crashing during scripted events. This feature is intended for speedrunners.
I have also updated the screenshots to reflect the new version.
More updates coming soon! (hopefully)
I gotta apply for college now :)
Changed files in this update