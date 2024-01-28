V.0.5.0.6 LIVE!

Hi everyone,

V.0.5.0.6 is now LIVE! This is a relatively small update that irons out several game states and introduces the Ferocity system. As usual, we will only highlight the main features of this update so lets get started. (Note: May require to restart Steam)

Ferocity System

The ferocity system is a feature where the player’s attack damage progressively increases with every enemy killed. By killing weaker enemies the player will gain an upper hand against stronger enemies encountered later in the game. We developed this system as part of the core element for player progression and also to further meaningful combat. The ferocity meter is shown by an eye icon on the top right corner of the screen, the more ferocious the player gets, the redder the eye icon will be. Ferocity will reset when the player dies.

Victory Lore

We’ve integrated victory lore so that if the player goes back to the wetlands region after defeating the apex, the lore will update to the Victory lore instead of the normal default lore, highlighting the player’s successful encounter with the apex while hinting of more things to discover. We integrated to give a sense of accomplishment and closure to players who finished the game.

Minor Optimization and Dependency Adjustments

Minor optimizations to increase performance and additional adjustments to convey main features integration for this update.

That’s currently it for this post and if you like or dislike the game make sure to leave a review!

More updates coming soon!