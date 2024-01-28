 Skip to content

Time Spirit RPG update for 28 January 2024

Time Spirit RPG 얼리 액세스 출시!

Share · View all patches · Build 13294142 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

시간의 정령 RPG의 앞서 해보기가 이제 시작되었습니다.

아직 게임 분량은 많지 않지만 꾸준한 업데이트로 보완해나가겠습니다.

감사합니다.

