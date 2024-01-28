 Skip to content

InVertia update for 28 January 2024

Hotfix for 0.104

Build 13294121

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed Resolution Save file on new Startup.

If you still have problems, locate this folder:

  • C:\Users\<your User>\AppData\LocalLow\BasementKids\Invertia

and delete SettingsData.json, it should work afterwards

Changed files in this update

