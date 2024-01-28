Hotfix for 0.104

Fixed Resolution Save file on new Startup.
If you still have problems, locate this folder:
- C:\Users\<your User>\AppData\LocalLow\BasementKids\Invertia
and delete SettingsData.json, it should work afterwards
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
