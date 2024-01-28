 Skip to content

Bladesong Playtest update for 28 January 2024

Playtest Release Candidate 1

RC1 for the Playtest that will run from February 4–11!

New feature highlights:

  • Multiple Fullers
  • Engravings
  • Sword Sharing
  • Undo/Redo
  • UI overhaul

