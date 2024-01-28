 Skip to content

Territory: Farming and Fighting update for 28 January 2024

Optimization and BUG fixing

Build 13294097 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Data adjustment: Add a new recipe to simple food: simple food X100 = flour X180
Optimization: Pastures, cemeteries, farmland, and shelves support expansion and direct size modification
BUG: There is an error in calculating the pathfinding area in the wild area.
Optimization: Add attribute brushes to the cemetery
BUG: After the mini map window is saved close to the bottom, the loaded file will be displayed a little above the bottom.

