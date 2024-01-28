1、招聘界面新增选项--刷新成员为Lv1，开启后刷新的NPC等级恒定为1，玩家可自由选择是否要开启
2、修正奔雷剑法的特效不计算装备命中，导致实际命中比显示命中要低很多的bug
3、现在奔雷剑法附加的20%可以突破98%的命中上限达到100%了。（若奔雷剑法显示命中大达到80%，则必定命中了）
4、修复玩家在剿灭山寨时，若失败，会导致游戏崩溃的bug。
5、修复招聘镖师时，鼠标查看镖师特性时，使用Esc键退出招聘界面时，特性描述框不会消失的bug。
镖行天下 update for 28 January 2024
优化招聘 修复bug
