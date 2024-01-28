 Skip to content

dont🔥red: SIM💾Trading update for 28 January 2024

Discontinued DLC: +25 Trading Instruments

Share · View all patches · Build 13293954 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Due to a lack of player interest, we have discontinued the DLC that was intended to add 25 additional trading instruments with 25x leverage. This decision will not impact the base game, which already includes 14 trading instruments with 50x leverage. Additionally, this change will not affect any other DLCs, as they all operate on the same server as the base game. However, an update to the game client is required to ensure that players are not redirected to a server that was specifically used for the '+25 Trading Instruments' DLC and is scheduled to be disconnected.

Best Regards,
Danijel Tkalcec

