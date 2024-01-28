 Skip to content

GRIME update for 28 January 2024

Hotfix 1.3.3

Share · View all patches · Build 13293934 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey just a quick hotfix for:

  • Leaper Trait bug
  • Flower Foe Trait bug
  • Some Pullable platforms sometimes not working

Next hotfix should be in the coming days and will address the issue with pull.

