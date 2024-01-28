Hotfix 1.3.3

Hey just a quick hotfix for:
- Leaper Trait bug
- Flower Foe Trait bug
- Some Pullable platforms sometimes not working
Next hotfix should be in the coming days and will address the issue with pull.
