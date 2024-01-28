 Skip to content

LONESTAR update for 28 January 2024

Patch Notes Jan 28

Share · View all patches · Build 13293925 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Event Adjustments

(Aims to reduce randomness of some events and the probability of not receiving any rewards from them):

  1. Premium Auction: You can now preview information about the next auction item in advance.
  2. Forge Space: Forge Space will now produce 2 Units for you to choose from.
  3. P2P Trade: Added a purchasing option.
  4. Lever Upgrade: The options now include both Attack and Support Units.
  5. Reduced the appearance probability of Space Casino and Casino Betting.
Gameplay Optimization
  1. Added the resolution support of 2560x1080.
  2. Optimized certain texts.
  3. Improved the modification process. The event options for "doubling unit's modifications" can now function correctly.
  4. Added the option to individually disable the second confirmation for Unit loading checks before battles in the settings.
Bug Fixes
  1. Fixed UI overlap issues in certain situations for Dom.
  2. Resolved the energy loading issue for the Emergency Event "Lie to Them! Ambush Them!" for Intermittent.
  3. Fixed an issue where Gingin's pocket watch couldn't trigger the Eternal Stone.
  4. Fixed the counting error of a re-entry after returning to the main menu during the Promotional Event.
  5. Rectified abnormal preview effects for Gold Painting-G01D generating energy in certain cases.
  6. Fixed the issue where the Fuel limit could not be reduced to 0.
  7. Addressed missing Chinese characters.
  8. Fixed the issue of the Talent - Mirror of Duplication that certain random modifications would affect the original Unit.
Balance Adjustment
  1. Bronze Core Series: All Units' Power increased by 1, now ranging from 2, 4, 7, 11, to 16.

Join us on Discord: https://discord.com/invite/QFkYZjZ2P4

