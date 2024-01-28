Patch Notes Jan 28

Event Adjustments
(Aims to reduce randomness of some events and the probability of not receiving any rewards from them):
- Premium Auction: You can now preview information about the next auction item in advance.
- Forge Space: Forge Space will now produce 2 Units for you to choose from.
- P2P Trade: Added a purchasing option.
- Lever Upgrade: The options now include both Attack and Support Units.
- Reduced the appearance probability of Space Casino and Casino Betting.
Gameplay Optimization
- Added the resolution support of 2560x1080.
- Optimized certain texts.
- Improved the modification process. The event options for "doubling unit's modifications" can now function correctly.
- Added the option to individually disable the second confirmation for Unit loading checks before battles in the settings.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed UI overlap issues in certain situations for Dom.
- Resolved the energy loading issue for the Emergency Event "Lie to Them! Ambush Them!" for Intermittent.
- Fixed an issue where Gingin's pocket watch couldn't trigger the Eternal Stone.
- Fixed the counting error of a re-entry after returning to the main menu during the Promotional Event.
- Rectified abnormal preview effects for Gold Painting-G01D generating energy in certain cases.
- Fixed the issue where the Fuel limit could not be reduced to 0.
- Addressed missing Chinese characters.
- Fixed the issue of the Talent - Mirror of Duplication that certain random modifications would affect the original Unit.
Balance Adjustment
- Bronze Core Series: All Units' Power increased by 1, now ranging from 2, 4, 7, 11, to 16.
