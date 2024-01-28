 Skip to content

クロスダンジョン update for 28 January 2024

Bug fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug related to camera movement.
Fixed an issue where the game would always go full screen every time you returned to the title.
There was a typo in the rotation button key in the tutorial, so I fixed it.

