虚构未来 update for 28 January 2024

1.28-【 Small Patch 】

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Remove dessert from cooking, add a new branch [dessert] in crafting, fix the deadlock caused by cooking upgrades.
  2. Reduced the Boss value and skill multiplier of the rat, Lucy feeder.
  3. Optimized a small part of the mission description.
    4.Enhanced nighttime flashlight light intensity
  4. A small part has optimized the map performance of [Noble Street]
  5. Fixed some equipment effects
  6. The effect of random weather is removed
  7. Add an achievement.

