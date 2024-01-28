- Remove dessert from cooking, add a new branch [dessert] in crafting, fix the deadlock caused by cooking upgrades.
- Reduced the Boss value and skill multiplier of the rat, Lucy feeder.
- Optimized a small part of the mission description.
4.Enhanced nighttime flashlight light intensity
- A small part has optimized the map performance of [Noble Street]
- Fixed some equipment effects
- The effect of random weather is removed
- Add an achievement.
虚构未来 update for 28 January 2024
1.28-【 Small Patch 】
Patchnotes via Steam Community
