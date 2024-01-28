- Based on feedback regarding player numbers we have merged available regions. Remaining regions are now Asia, Europe, North America and South America. This will help to fill up public games quicker. NOTE: Ping in LASERS does not imapct your gameplay. Important logic runs on your local client.
- Hosts can kick players without needing to go through a vote. Clients can still call votes.
- Added an icon next to the host in the player list when in the lobby
- Fixes broken invite button on public games
LASERS update for 28 January 2024
v1.0.17
Patchnotes via Steam Community
