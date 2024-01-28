 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

LASERS update for 28 January 2024

v1.0.17

Share · View all patches · Build 13293844 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Based on feedback regarding player numbers we have merged available regions. Remaining regions are now Asia, Europe, North America and South America. This will help to fill up public games quicker. NOTE: Ping in LASERS does not imapct your gameplay. Important logic runs on your local client.
  • Hosts can kick players without needing to go through a vote. Clients can still call votes.
  • Added an icon next to the host in the player list when in the lobby
  • Fixes broken invite button on public games

Changed files in this update

Depot 2675291 Depot 2675291
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link