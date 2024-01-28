 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

雷剑传说 update for 28 January 2024

EA version update instructions on January 26, 2024

Share · View all patches · Build 13293835 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Preliminary support for SteamDeck. Currently, the in-game UI needs to be controlled by a touch screen. In the next few days, the game controller UI will be supported;
  2. Adjusted the UI settings of the main interface

Changed files in this update

Depot 2685061 Depot 2685061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link