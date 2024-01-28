- Preliminary support for SteamDeck. Currently, the in-game UI needs to be controlled by a touch screen. In the next few days, the game controller UI will be supported;
- Adjusted the UI settings of the main interface
雷剑传说 update for 28 January 2024
EA version update instructions on January 26, 2024
